5 things to know for Dec. 1: Winter storm, Ukraine peace talks, Boat strikes, Hong Kong fire, Pontiff abroad

The Trump administration is set to expand its immigration crackdown to New Orleans this week. Local officials say they have received scant details about the operation, fueling fear and uncertainty within the immigrant community.

1️⃣ Winter storm

Parts of the US are grappling with severe winter weather on one of the busiest travel days of the year. A new storm is now moving out of the Plains toward the Northeast, threatening widespread disruptions after a post-Thanksgiving blast dropped record November snow in Chicago, shut down highways across multiple states and triggered thousands of flight cancellations. The storm will bring another round of snow and ice to many of the same regions today, spreading into the interior Northeast by Tuesday. Heavy coastal rain is expected across the Ohio Valley, while flash flooding is possible across the South. As of early today, 30 states are under weather advisories, watches or warnings.

2️⃣ Ukraine peace talks

The US is sending special envoy Steve Witkoff to Moscow today as President Donald Trump says a deal to end the Russia-Ukraine war could be close. Over the weekend, Trump expressed optimism about the peace talks, saying there is a “good chance” an agreement can be reached soon. However, Secretary of State Marco Rubio is sending a more cautious message. He told reporters on Sunday that there is “more work to be done,” casting the peace talks as “delicate” and “complicated.” Rubio added that officials are not only working on terms to end the fighting but also on terms that will “set up Ukraine for long-term prosperity.”

3️⃣ Boat strikes

President Trump confirmed he recently spoke with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro as the US ramps up strikes on alleged drug trafficking boats in the Caribbean. While the details of the conversation remain unclear, Venezuela has accused the US of “murder” after acknowledging for the first time that some of its citizens were among the more than 80 people killed by the US strikes. Meanwhile, some Democratic and Republican lawmakers have expressed alarm about Trump’s use of the military in the region. In recent days, Trump said potential land strikes in the country could be coming “very soon” and told airlines, pilots and criminal networks to avoid Venezuelan airspace.

4️⃣ Hong Kong fire

Hong Kong is mourning after a massive fire tore through a housing complex last week, killing at least 151 people, with dozens still missing. The inferno rapidly spread in several high-rise towers in the city’s Tai Po neighborhood on Wednesday, trapping people inside. The exact cause of the blaze is not yet known, but a criminal investigation has been launched. The complex was under renovation and wrapped in bamboo scaffolding and safety netting when the fire spread. Officials are also investigating whether flammable materials, including polystyrene boards blocking several apartment windows, contributed to the disaster.

5️⃣ Pontiff abroad

Pope Leo XIV touched down in Beirut on Sunday as part of his historic first trip abroad as pontiff. Leo’s visit comes just a week after an Israeli airstrike in the Lebanese capital killed five people and injured dozens. Speaking to reporters aboard the papal plane, Leo said he had come to Lebanon and Turkey to deliver a message of peace amid heightened tensions across the Middle East. This week, the pontiff is scheduled to meet political leaders and young people, take part in an interfaith gathering and celebrate mass, along with a series of other engagements.

