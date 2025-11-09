Adam’s Angels and Surfrider’s Foundation receive funds

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) The recent Beach Boys All-Star Tribute in September is paying off for some local nonprofits.

The tribute charity event led to some big check presentations.

Adams Angels and the Surfrider Foundation received the money raised outside the Granada Theatre.

The nonprofits and their supporters posed for photos with a giant replica check representing $101,075.98 raised during the September concert that looking like a loving reunion.

HECK CHEAdam's Angels helps the unhoused every week rain or shine and the Surfrider Foundation of Santa Barbara helps beaches stay healthy.