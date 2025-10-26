Warm end to October, winds turn Northeast

A significant warming trend begins Monday and will last through the end of the week. Gusty winds will continue in the mountains over night, a wind advisory will continue overnight until 6 a.m. Monday morning for areas in Santa Barbara County and Santa Ynez mountain range. Wind speeds will be 20-30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Temperatures will be peak warm on Tuesday and Wednesday, which is igniting a heat advisory for a portion of the region.

A heat advisory will be in place from 10 a.m. Tuesday until 7 p.m. Wednesday for Ventura County. The advisory will likely extend into other counties. Temperatures are expected to be up into the 90s, so it's imperative to stay hydrated and check on pets and loved ones.

Winds will be Northwest until Monday and will shift to Northeast Tuesday until Thursday, bringing the chance of the first Santa Ana wind event of the season. Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s through the central coast Monday and will spike to the 90s by Tuesday.

It'll be a warm end to October and warm beginning to November with no rain in sight in for the future.