Californians react to state plan to reduce Insulin costs

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.(KEYT) California is on track to become the first state to sell its own insulin.

Santa Barbara County Health Pharmacy Director Trang Ngo anticipates getting calls about it.

"Gov. Newsom announced that CalRX insulin Glargine pens will be available starting January first, 2026," said Ngo.

She said it will cost no more than $11 per insulin pen or $55 per 5-pack.

"This initiative is great for the community strengthening public health by insuring more people can manage their diabetes without financial hardship, lowering the cost of insulin creates pathways for patients to adhere to their recommended treatment plans ultimately improving their overall health outcomes," said Ngo.

A former Rite Aid pharmacist agrees.

Emily KimChee said it will save diabetics hundreds of dollars.

Some critics don't want the state government involved.

Newsom said It wouldn't be subsidized insulin, it would be cutting out the middleman.

At the time when lawmakers are fighting over healthcare costs during a government shutdown many Californians like the idea.

Claire Johnson called it a good start when prices on so many things are on the rise.

Mary Felipa said she doesn't have to take insulin for her diabetes, but if she did she would like the savings.

Newsom said the state is working on a plan to make diapers more affordable to help growing families next.

Your News Channel will have more on the CalRX brand tonight on the news.