Ways to Spice Up Your Home This Fall Season with Westerlay Orchids

John Palminteri
By
Published 8:37 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - This Fall season is the perfect time to spice up your home with orchids and pumpkins.

Westerlay Orchids joins your Morning News to talk about upcoming workshops and ways to decorate your home for Fall using both pumpkins and orchids to create beautiful arrangements.

Indoor Plant Pro and retail showroom manager Virginia says there are still tickets available and walk-ins are welcome.

The expert-led Fall Inspired Orchid Arrangement Workshop and Guided Greenhouse Tour is on Saturday, October 18th from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Westerlay Orchids Showroom. To get tickets you can call their phone number at 805-684-5411 to reserve a spot.

Andie Lopez Bornet

Andie is a Morning News Anchor for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andie, click here.

