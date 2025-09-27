September Bride’s Wedding Dress stolen after Mini-Moon

LOS OLIVOS, Calif. (KEYT) A bride is looking for her stolen wedding dress.

Bryce Gaston who is also a wedding planner from San Diego, wed on the weekend made famous by the Earth, Wind & Fire song "September."

Gaston and her husband chose to tie the knot in the Santa Ynez Valley location and after the wedding they enjoyed what she calls a "Mini Moon" at Matteis Tavern in Los Olivos.

They enjoyed the 21st night of September at the Tavern and packed up and ready to go when they noticed their car window had been broken.

Someone had stolen items left in the car overnight including her wedding dress and veil, and husband's tuxedo and her reception dress and Jimmy Choo heels.

"I can't explain how heartbreaking this has been, I am so grateful to have had an amazing wedding but it is just really tragic that it ended in such a horrible and painful way as a wedding planner I dedicate my whole life to creating unforgettable memories for my couples and I fully understand how sentimental and special those items are that will help you remember the weekend for the rest of your life, so to have this happen to me is just really terrible," said Gaston.

Gaston said she usually doesn't leave valuables in her car.

"It was the first time and a really harsh lesson that even though you think you are in a really safe place not everyone can be trusted and you really have to do everything you can to keep yourself safe," said Gaston.

She has a message for the person who has them.

"I would just beg you to please allow me to have these item back they are so much more to me than just the monetary value they are so sentimental and I will never be able to replace them and I really am sorry if there is something going on in your life that is so terrible that would make you do this to somebody else but these items mean so much to me and it would mean the world to be to get them back," said Gaston.

Wedding photos shared on @brycegaston.events and serve as a reminder of what went right.

Gaston hopes someone who saw something will say something in hopes of getting their belongings back.