Santa Barbara Foundation Launches Critical Needs Response Fund Grant Program
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Foundation just announced the launch of the Critical Needs Response Fund.
The new initiative is aimed at addressing the most urgent needs of Santa Barbara County communities following federal funding cuts and policy changes.
This rolling fund will provide immediate support to local nonprofit organizations facing critical challenges,.
The goal is to ensure that essential services and resources are available to those who need them most.
"The Santa Barbara Foundation has a long history of responding quickly to the evolving needs of our community - from natural disasters to public health emergencies to social and economic disruptions," said Jackie Carrera, president and CEO of the Santa Barbara Foundation. "By providing timely and targeted support, we can help alleviate the pressures faced by our local nonprofits and residents during times of crisis. We are dedicated to making a meaningful impact and fostering resilience within our community."
The Critical Needs Response Fund was established in partnership with the Santa Barbara Foundation's family of fundholders, local private foundations and corporations, including Montecito Bank & Trust and the Patricia Bragg Foundation.
Community members, businesses or philanthropic partners who wish to contribute to the Critical Needs Response Fund may learn more and make tax-deductible gifts at SBFoundation.org/CriticalNeeds.
They can also reach out to Tammy Sims Johnson, Santa Barbara Foundation Vice President, Philanthropic Services at TJohnson@SBFoundation.org.
Nonprofit organizations across Santa Barbara County that provide a safety net for families, older adults, veterans and those experiencing homelessness are currently navigating significant challenges, including financial disruption and increased demand for services due to shifts in public funding, changes in federal policy, and other emerging crises.
The Santa Barbara Foundation has seen a significant uptick in funding requests from organizations that provide essential services and are at risk of reducing their impact or staff due to budget shortfalls.
Federal budget cuts could impact Santa Barbara County by an estimated $500 million, including increased food insecurity and homelessness from reduced social services, healthcare gaps as people lose Medi-Cal coverage, additional strain on state and county budgets to replace lost federal aid, new barriers for immigrant communities accessing services, and disproportionate impacts on rural areas where healthcare options are already limited.
The Critical Needs Response Fund will provide unrestricted, flexible grants to help nonprofits maintain continuity of essential services, stabilize operations during funding disruptions and adapt to a rapidly changing funding environment.
Nonprofits interested in applying for a grant may review grant application guidelines and apply at SBFoundation.org/Critical Needs.
About Santa Barbara Foundation
Founded in 1928, the Santa Barbara Foundation actively connects donors, nonprofits, government, businesses and the people of Santa Barbara County to take on the region's communities' most challenging needs. Recognizing that its work depends on the strength of the social sector, the Foundation is committed to the health and vitality of local nonprofits.
Knowing that together we can do more, the Foundation mobilizes charitable giving and connects their expertise to that of donors, nonprofits, and residents to create meaningful impact on the communities of our county.
To learn more, please visit https://sbfoundation.org.