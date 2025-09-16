Santa Barbara Foundation Launches Critical Needs Response Fund Grant Program

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Foundation just announced the launch of the Critical Needs Response Fund.

The new initiative is aimed at addressing the most urgent needs of Santa Barbara County communities following federal funding cuts and policy changes.

This rolling fund will provide immediate support to local nonprofit organizations facing critical challenges,.

The goal is to ensure that essential services and resources are available to those who need them most.

"The Santa Barbara Foundation has a long history of responding quickly to the evolving needs of our community - from natural disasters to public health emergencies to social and economic disruptions," said Jackie Carrera, president and CEO of the Santa Barbara Foundation. "By providing timely and targeted support, we can help alleviate the pressures faced by our local nonprofits and residents during times of crisis. We are dedicated to making a meaningful impact and fostering resilience within our community."

The Critical Needs Response Fund was established in partnership with the Santa Barbara Foundation's family of fundholders, local private foundations and corporations, including Montecito Bank & Trust and the Patricia Bragg Foundation.

Community members, businesses or philanthropic partners who wish to contribute to the Critical Needs Response Fund may learn more and make tax-deductible gifts at SBFoundation.org/CriticalNeeds.

They can also reach out to Tammy Sims Johnson, Santa Barbara Foundation Vice President, Philanthropic Services at TJohnson@SBFoundation.org.