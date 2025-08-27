New video shows moments before federal agent fires shots at man during San Bernardino operation

By Leticia Juarez

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) — New surveillance video released Friday shows the moment federal agents surrounded a man’s work truck in San Bernardino as they tried to detain him.

The incident happened on Saturday, August 16, and has since sparked concerns over tactics used by federal agents during immigration raids.

The new video shows three unmarked vehicles surrounding Francisco Longoria’s work truck.

Cell phone video from inside the truck then shows masked men smashing the driver and passenger windows.

The family says the masked officers did not identify themselves before breaking their car windows. One officer punched through the glass, video shows.

“Mr. Longoria, fearing for his own safety and for that of his passengers, drove off,” said Jason Sanchez with the Simon Law Group and Justice Team during a press conference on Friday. “That’s when one of the masked individuals began opening fire on the passenger side of the vehicle.”

The Department of Homeland Security argues the driver struck two officers, and that shots were fired in self-defense, which can’t be clearly seen in video of the incident.

“Later, the San Bernardino Police Department, who were contacted by a federal official assigned to the operation regarding the assault, located the suspect at a residence and briefly had him in custody-only to release him. The subject remains at large,” said a DHS spokesperson in a statement issued to Eyewitness News last week. “This reckless decision came despite the subject’s outright refusal to comply and his wounding of two federal officers. It is yet another tragic example of California’s pro-sanctuary policies that shield criminals instead of protecting communities.”

The agency also did not answer ABC7’s questions about why the driver was stopped and whether the agents had an administrative or judicial warrant.

Two bullet holes mark where shots narrowly missed Longoria’s teen son, and his legal team is now demanding answers.

“We are here to call upon city, county, and state officials, asking them to investigate this shooting,” said Sanchez.

The San Bernardino Police Department responded after Longoria reported the shooting.

Federal agents also contacted police for help with crowd control when word spread about the immigration enforcement outside Longoria’s home.

Despite calls to investigate, city officials say it’s a federal case, but they are also calling for accountability.

“We call for a full and impartial investigation, the release of all available footage, and accountability if procedures were violated,” said San Bernardino Mayor Helen Tran in a recent Instagram post.

The incident raises questions about what to do if someone is stopped by federal agents while in a car. A legal expert says people have certain rights when contacted by law enforcement while in a vehicle.

“We know that they want to see how much they can get away,” said Javier Hernandez with the Inland Coalition for Immigrant Justice. “Again, if they feel like they can get away with it in California, they feel like they can get away with it anywhere, and we’re not going to allow them to do that.”

Attorneys for Longoria said if the city does not have the resources to investigate, they’re asking that they turn over the case to the state.

