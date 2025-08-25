Fans share memories of Bob Uecker at American Family Field before celebration of life

By Zoie Henry

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — Thousands of fans gathered at American Family Field on Sunday for early access to the ballpark, eager to say goodbye to Bob Uecker, the beloved longtime broadcaster for the Milwaukee Brewers.

Two hours before the first pitch, fans wrapped around the stadium, hurrying to grab a seat for their final goodbye to Mr. Baseball. In the lines, hundreds shared stories of how Uecker’s booming voice made an impact on their lives.

“My favorite one, probably, there was a home run and he would say, ‘Get up, get out of here. Gone,'” 12-year-old Brynlee Haen recalled.

Another fan expressed the sentiment of many, saying, “Well, you know, we’ve been Brewers fans for a long time. We’re the older generation. We were here when they went to the World Series the last time, and he’s just a fixture here. We needed to be here,” Sandy Milligan said.

For some, Uecker’s presence has been a lifelong companion. “Baseball has been the foundation of my life, and Bob Uecker has been part of my summer since I was, before I was born. Listened to radio 162 games a year for 38 years,” Zachary Johnson said.

He recounted a memorable birthday experience, saying, “For my 13th birthday, my dad wrote a letter to Bob Uecker and Bob Uecker sent back a note wishing me a happy birthday and a baseball that was one of my most prized possessions. Made my 13th birthday the most memorable birthday I’ve ever had.”

Not everyone rushed inside; some fans chose to honor Uecker outside the gates.

“He’s just a really cool guy, and it’s. I wanted to get a picture for remembering,” Peyton Heinz said.

Brynlee added, “It was totally worth it, cause you can always remember him.”

No matter the era of baseball, Bob Uecker left his mark on the Cream City.

“We love Bob. Thank you, Bob, for your humor and all the many years that you’ve brought such excitement to this town,” Robin Pluer said.

