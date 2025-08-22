Multiple fatalities, including children, after tour bus with about 50 people crashes in New York State, officials say

By Mark Morales, Emma Tucker, CNN

(CNN) — Multiple fatalities, including children, were reported Friday after a tour bus with about 50 passengers headed back to New York City from Niagara Falls crashed into a ditch, state police said.

The bus rolled over after losing control for “unknown reasons,” injuring several people, New York State Police spokesperson James O’Callaghan said at a news conference.

Several people were entrapped and others were ejected from the bus, O’Callagahan said.

Authorities are responding to the crash scene and “a lot” of rescues are still ongoing, he added.

The accident took place along Interstate 90 eastbound near the town of Pembroke, east of Buffalo, New York, a state police spokesperson said in a statement.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul described the crash as “tragic” and said first responders are “working to rescue and provide assistance to everyone involved” in a post on X.

The state Thruway is currently closed in both directions near the crash site, state police say.

Live footage from the scene shows the bus on its side and multiple people gathered around it.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

