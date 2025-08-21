Meditation teacher shares journey of overcoming crisis through mindfulness in new memoir

GOLETA, Calif.— According to Gallup News nearly half of U.S. adults report frequently feeling stressed.



Marcy Westcott says it wasn’t until her health took a major turn that she decided to leave her high paying corporate job.



She says she had high blood pressure and insomnia. she was also taking medication for anxiety.



Eventually, she turned to meditation, and she says it changed her life.



“It was the most profound experience I had ever had. And it felt like someone had lifted 1,000 pounds of weight off of me that I had been carrying around for all those years. You know, the accumulated stress and anxiety that our nervous system holds on to,” said Meditation and Mindfulness teacher Marcy Westcott.

After going through a training program with the McLean Meditation Institute in Goleta, Westcott now is encouraging others to seek clarity by turning inward.



Sarah McLean says her meditation teacher academy helps people tap into the power of mindfulness.



“You're able to attend to what you're doing while you're doing it, avoiding being distracted, avoiding multitasking, avoiding being partially attentive and doing so without a lot of judgment, just really being present as you might when you're going on a walk on the beach, as you might when you're listening to your favorite song or with a really good friend,” said Meditation Teacher Academy Founder Sarah McLean.

Marcy Westcott’s book “Searching for Sanity: How I Overcame Crisis with Mindfulness and How You Can Too” is now available on Amazon.



For more information about Sarah McLean's teacher academy visit her website.



