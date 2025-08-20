PE teacher charged after alleged inappropriate behavior, comments toward students

By Chloe Godding

Click here for updates on this story

PLATTE COUNTY, Missouri (KMBC) — A physical education teacher in the Park Hill School District is facing charges after several middle school students alleged that he made inappropriate comments and advances toward them.

Isaiah Washington, 39, of Liberty, Missouri, has been charged with three counts of fourth-degree assault, a misdemeanor. Court documents allege he engaged in acts to “purposefully cause emotional distress in several victims.”

According to court documents, seven middle school students told authorities that Washington made inappropriate comments about their bodies and appearance from 2023 to 2025.

Washington allegedly called the students “hot” and said things like “you guys look pretty today, especially in those leggings” and “that outfit makes your body look really good,” according to court documents.

The students also reported that Washington would often give them hugs, and several of the students said Washington would place his hands low on their waist, which made them uncomfortable, according to court documents.

As comments and touches continued, some of the students said other kids noticed, according to court documents. One student said her friends told her, “That was really weird what he said to you today in PE.”

One of the students said that after hugs, “you could visibly see that he was aroused,” which other students also reported, according to court documents.

One student specified to investigators that Washington did not touch her in “inappropriate ways,” but said he always found a way to touch her. She said that she felt like he was her friend and she did not want him to be mad or treat her differently in class if she said no.

The Park Hill School District confirmed that Washington was placed on administrative leave when the district learned of the allegations, and he remains on administrative leave.

It was not immediately clear which schools Washington taught at, but he was listed online as the head boys basketball coach for Walden Middle School in 2023-24.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.