Warm up ahead, Monday Aug 18th forecast

Beautiful weather continues with the marine layer being a bit thinner this morning which in turn allowed for some of our coastal areas to see the Sun pop out a bit earlier than recent days. Look for more patchy fog for the overnight with mostly low 60 and 50's for overnight lows. Winds near Point Conception could gust to near advisory levels through the evening. If a Wind Advisory gets posted, we'll pass the information on to you as soon as we can. Another beautiful and quiet weather day is expected on Monday with near seasonal temperatures and abundant sunshine once the marine layer clears through the morning.

Looking ahead, an area of low pressure or trough has been sitting just off the Pacific Coast and this is why we have had the steady onshore flow and subsequent mild foggy weather. Conditions will remain mild to warm through about Tuesday with the usual routine of patchy morning fog for the coast. Inland areas, of course will be sunny and warmer, but even that will be on the mild side. By mid week, the area of low pressure will be replaced by what is called the Four Corner's Ridge. This means high pressure will build across the much of the Southwest and warm things up, especially inland. As we all know, our marine layer can at times wane and even disappear, but usually doesn't go away completely. This means the coast should still stay mild to warm while inland areas get very toasty by the second half of the work week. A Heat Watch has been issued for portions of Ventura County and wouldn't be surprised if that is expanded across a wider area once we get closer to mid week. Lastly, we could also see some influx of Monsoonal moisture from the south which will need to be monitored closely.

