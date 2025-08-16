CPD Officer Carlos Baker stripped of police powers day after CBS News Chicago report

By Sara Tenenbaum, Sabrina Franza, Sara Machi

Chicago (WBBM) — Chicago police officer Carlos Baker has been relieved of his police powers one day after a CBS News Chicago report about actions he took in the wake of an incident at a bar in Wicker Park.

This decision was made one day after CBS News Chicago reported Baker had made calls to neighboring businesses on Milwaukee Avenue, and to a CBS News Chicago reporter, looking for surveillance video of a Sunday incident in which he is considered a suspect.

Baker is under investigation after CPD was called to DSTRKT Bar and Grill on North Milwaukee Avenue Sunday night. A 29-year-old off-duty female officer told police she had been attacked by multiple people including fellow officer Baker.

Baker has been on leave – first administrative, then medical – since June, when he fatally shot his partner Officer Krystal Rivera during a foot chase in a tactical operation. The police department has called that shooting accidental, and no criminal charges have been filed against him.

While on leave, Baker was prohibited from being involved in investigations but still had his service weapon and police badge. Now that Superintendent Larry Snelling has relieved him of his police powers, Baker no longer has access to his badge or his service weapon.

Being stripped of his powers is also not the same as being fired. While Baker can no longer actively police, he is still employed by the Chicago Police Department.

After Rivera’s death, CBS News Chicago Investigators found at least 10 complaints filed against Baker since he was hired in 2021, which include a variety of allegations ranging from excessive force to improper stops and unprofessional behavior. We know at least one complaint was sustained by COPA.

