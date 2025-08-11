Emma Thompson says Donald Trump once asked her out on a pivotal day

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Emma Thompson has reshared a story about a phone call she received years ago from President Donald Trump.

While attending the Locarno film festival in Switzerland to receive the Leopard Club award, Thompson reportedly talked about the day around 1997, when she says a then-private citizen Trump asked her out on a date.

Thompson said she was filming the movie “Primary Colors” at the time, a film based on the novel by Joe Klein which fictionalized the rise of President Bill Clinton. The phone in her on-set trailer rang, she recalled, and “it was Donald Trump.”

“I thought it was a joke and asked: ‘How can I help you?’ Maybe he needed directions from someone,” Thompson told the crowd.

“Then he said: ‘I’d love you to come and stay at one of my beautiful places. Maybe we could have dinner,’” Thompson continued. “I said: ‘Well, that’s very sweet. Thank you so much. I’ll get back to you.’”

The “Love Actually” star said she later realized what day it was.

“I realized my divorce decree had come through that day,” she said. “I bet he’s got people looking for a nice divorcee to take out on his arm.”

Thompson had gone through a long divorce from her first husband, actor Kenneth Branagh.

The story is one Thompson had shared before.

During an appearance on “The Graham Norton Show” in 2017, she talked to the host about the invite she said she received from Trump years prior.

“I could have changed the course of history,” Thompson joked.

