A’ja Wilson becomes first WNBA player in history with 30-point, 20-rebound double-double

(CNN) — Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson became the first player in WNBA history to record a 30-point, 20-rebound double-double.

Wilson, who turned 29 on Friday, finished with 32 points and 20 rebounds to go with five assists and two steals in an utterly dominant performance as the Aces claimed a 94-86 home win over the Connecticut Sun.

The three-time WNBA MVP now has 30 career games with at least 30 points, tied for third all-time with Breanna Stewart.

“It’s huge,” Wilson said, per ESPN. “I didn’t even know, as many greats as we have in this league, it’s kind of a shocker that it’s just now happening. It’s a blessing. I love what I do.

“I love what I do. I love it so much, so anytime that I can come out and just play basketball the way that I love it, and the team, and we’re all getting involved – I’m happy with that.

“It’s pretty cool to have my name in the record books when it comes to that. I’m pretty sure there’s going to be a lot following up. So yeah, it’s pretty cool to kind of be the first one.”

The Aces have now won four straight to improve to 18-14 and move to sixth in the league standings in what has been an up-and-down season so far.

Wilson, a two-time WNBA champion, is averaging 4.7 fewer points and 2.3 fewer rebounds than last season, but Sunday’s performance was a timely reminder of the absurd heights she is still able to hit on any given night.

Earlier this season, Wilson became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 5,000 career points.

Next, the Aces welcome the defending champion New York Liberty to Las Vegas on Wednesday as they look to build on their best run of form so far this season.

