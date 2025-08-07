Leaders in an Allegheny County community vow better communication after trees cut down

By Raquel Ciampi

WILKINSBURG, Pennsylvania (WTAE) — Leaders in one Allegheny County community are vowing better communication after dozens of trees were cut down.

Residents along East End Avenue in Wilkinsburg said they received a letter from Duquesne Light, informing them that they would be trimming trees away from powerlines, but they cut them down instead.

Feinberg, who lives in the 800 block of East End Avenue, said the loss of five trees has changed the tree-lined appeal of the neighborhood.

Duquesne Light told Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 during an evaluation, they found the trees needed to come down for public safety reasons and to protect their equipment.

DLC added they got approval from the borough. Neighbors say they never received that message from borough leaders.

“It’s time to better communicate to the public about their intentions and have that dialog with you that that didn’t happen reluctantly,” borough manager John Antinori said.

No further work will take place for at least another month.

Duquesne Light typically provides vouchers for trees that they are cutting down. In this instance, DLC said they are committed to a tree-planting event.

