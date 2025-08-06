Cincinnati police impound several cars after reported street takeover incident

By Matthew Dietz

CINCINNATI (WLWT) — The Cincinnati Police Department impounded multiple cars amid an investigation into a “street takeover” incident last weekend.

Police said 17 cars were involved in the street takeover at a dead end on Race Street, near the Andrew J. Brady Music Center on Aug. 3.

CPD, SWAT and the department’s Civil Disturbance Response Team stopped 14 of the vehicles, while three drivers left the area and didn’t comply with a traffic stop.

One of the cars that was stopped had expired plates, while the driver had a suspended license, resulting in a citation and the car being impounded.

Two other cars that were stopped didn’t have license plates, resulting in those vehicles being impounded, as well.

Police obtained a license plate number for one of the cars that fled the scene and after tracking down the owner, issued them a citation and impounded the car.

“The Cincinnati Police Department remains committed to addressing illegal street activity and protecting the safety of our community,” CPD said in a post to social media.

