Wichita Spirit AeroSystems workers unconcerned about Boeing strikes

WICHITA, Kansas (KAKE) — Boeing is facing its second strike in less than a year, but Spirit AeroSystems employees in Wichita say they aren’t concerned, at least for now.

About 3,200 Boeing defense workers in the St. Louis area walked off the job just after midnight Monday. The strike targets three plants in St. Louis, St. Charles, and Mascoutah, Illinois, where workers build fighter jets, including the F-15 and F/A-18. Union leaders say members rejected two recent contract offers, the latest one including 40% wage growth over four years.

Boeing says it has contingency plans to keep production going, but has not said when negotiations will resume.

The company is set to acquire Spirit AeroSystems later this year. Michael Webb, a quality inspector at Spirit, said he isn’t worried because the Missouri strike involves Boeing’s defense division.

“I don’t have any concerns, honestly, that’s some defense that is going on. We’re not in defense where I’m at, so I don’t have any worries about it, honestly,” Webb said.

Warren Williams, an assembly mechanic, said the situation could change when Spirit’s contract ends after the acquisition is complete.

“Once the acquisition of Spirit by Boeing is complete, I’m sure more concerns will arise. But right now it doesn’t really feel like much is impacting us here at this plant,” Williams said. “They assured us that nothing with our employment benefits and our insurances will change once we’re acquired by Boeing.”

Some employees say they are keeping an eye on developments and would consider filing for unemployment if work were disrupted.

