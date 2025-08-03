TikTok pulls video of Huda Kattan after beauty mogul spreads conspiracy theories

By Elizabeth Wagmeister, CNN

(CNN) — TikTok this week removed an inflammatory anti-Israel video posted by celebrity beauty mogul and influencer Huda Kattan.

Kattan, the founder and face of the billion-dollar brand Huda Beauty, shared a video to her more than 11 million followers on TikTok, accusing Israel of orchestrating World War I, World War II, the September 11 terrorist attacks and Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7.

World War I (1914-1918) and World War II (1939-1945) both occurred before the State of Israel was established in 1948.

“All of the conspiracy theories coming out and a lot of evidence behind them — that Israel has been behind World War I, World War II, September 11, October 7 — they allowed all of this stuff to happen. Is this crazy?” Kattan said on camera in her since-removed TikTok post, which included other unfounded claims about Israel. “Like, I had a feeling — I was like, ‘Are they behind every world war?’ Yes.”

A representative for TikTok confirmed to CNN that it removed Kattan’s video for violating its community guidelines.

“In a global community, it is natural for people to have different opinions, but we seek to operate on a shared set of facts and reality,” TikTok’s community guidelines state. “We do not allow misinformation that may cause significant harm to individuals or society, regardless of intent.”

Kattan’s agency did not respond to CNN’s request for comment. A manager listed on public databases as a representative for Kattan was contacted by CNN and said in an email that they no longer represent her.

Calls for Sephora to ban Huda Beauty products

Kattan’s video has spurred calls across social media and among Jewish groups for retailers like Sephora to cut ties with her popular beauty brand, Huda Beauty, which was valued at $1.2 billion in 2017 and brings in roughly $200 million in annual sales, according to Forbes.

A representative for Sephora has not responded to CNN’s request for comment.

This is not the first time the beauty influencer has faced calls for boycotts due to her public commentary after October 7. Kattan, whose company has over 57 million followers on Instagram, has been an outspoken critic of Israel and a staunch supporter of Palestinians in Gaza.

Within a week of Hamas attacking Israel on October 7, 2023, an Israeli Instagram user threatened to boycott her products, to which Kattan replied: “I don’t want blood money.” In response to that comment, a Change.org petition was launched and received over 30,000 signatures, calling on Sephora to remove Huda Beauty products from its stores.

Kattan’s most recent TikTok video drew swift backlash from Jewish groups.

“Huda Kattan built a brand around beauty — but these antisemitic conspiracy theories are nothing short of ugly hate,” said Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League. “Spreading vile myths about Jews to millions of followers isn’t just reckless — it’s dangerous.”

The American Jewish Committee posted Kattan’s since-removed TikTok video on social media, writing, “Huda Kattan, founder of Huda Beauty, is using her massive platform to spread vile antisemitic conspiracy theories — accusing Jews of harvesting the organs of Palestinians, causing 9/11, and running global pedophile rings. This isn’t ‘criticism of Israel.’ It’s centuries-old hate, repackaged and broadcast to millions.”

“Retailers have a choice,” said Ari Hoffnung, managing director of the Jewish nonprofit, JLens. “They can continue to platform a brand whose founder promotes hate-fueled conspiracy theories, or they can take a stand against antisemitism.”

Forbes included Kattan on their 2023 list of America’s Richest Self-Made Women and on their list of Most Powerful Women in Business in 2024.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.