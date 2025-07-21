At least 19 killed as Bangladesh air force jet crashes into Dhaka school

By Kunal Sehgal and Sana Noor Haq, CNN

(CNN) – A Bangladesh Air Force jet crashed into a college in the capital Dhaka on Monday, killing at least 19 people, according to emergency officials, in the country’s deadliest air crash in recent memory.

The crash at Milestone School and College campus, in the Diabari neighborhood of northern Dhaka, injured more than 100 others, according to a spokesperson for the country’s interim leader Muhammad Yunus. At least 83 of those survivors – mostly students – were being treated in hospitals in the capital, some “in critical condition,” the spokesperson added.

The plane’s pilot was among those killed, The Associated Press reported, citing regional officials.

Scores of people rushed towards the crash site, where emergency crews could be seen trying to extinguish the smoking wreckage of the jet.

The government has announced a day of mourning and special prayers, according to state media, BSS News.

“I express my deep grief and sorrow over the tragic incident of casualties caused by the crash,” Yunus wrote in a post on X.

“This is a moment of profound pain for the nation. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured and direct all concerned authorities, including hospitals, to address the situation with the utmost priority.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.