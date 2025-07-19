insta_photos // Shutterstock

Highest-paying jobs in Los Angeles that don’t require a college degree

Gen Z has figured out that college isn’t the only way to land a high-paying job. According to the most recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nearly 2 in 5 (38.6%) of recent high school graduates opted out of college in 2023, up from 33.8% in 2019.

This shift comes at a good time for high school grads, as companies face labor shortages for many jobs that don’t require a college degree. Baby boomers retiring and a trend to reopen factories in the United States have both driven demand for young talent. A July 2024 Intelligent report found that 1 in 3 companies have already dropped bachelor’s degree requirements across entry-level, mid-tier, and even senior positions to attract more employees.

The need for skilled workers, regardless of educational attainment, means better pay. Median wages for those with a high school degree are at their highest since 1990, according to the New York Federal Reserve.

At $40,000 on average, these wages are still $20,000 lower than those of a college grad. Yet nearly 1 in 5 workers who opt out of college earn more than employees with bachelor’s degrees. Two million high school grads across the U.S. make six-figure annual salaries—without the financial burden of attending a four-year university. As of 2025, the average annual cost of college is more than $38,200 per student, and the average college graduate has more than $39,000 in student debt. It’s little wonder that, according to a May 2024 survey from Pew Research, 29% of Americans think attending college is not worthwhile.

However, not every career field pays high school grads equally well, and understanding what the good jobs are is the first step to landing one. Stacker ranked the 50 highest-paying jobs that don’t require a college degree in Los Angeles using annual compensation data from the BLS. The analysis included jobs that listed a high school diploma, a postsecondary nondegree award, or had no formal education requirements for entry-level positions. Jobs are ranked by their median annual pay as of May 2024, so any jobs without annual compensation figures available were excluded from this analysis.

#50. Electrical and electronics installers and repairers, transportation equipment

– Median annual wage: $81,770

– Median hourly wage: $39.31

– Total employment: 200 people (0.03 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#49. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

– Median annual wage: $81,890

– Median hourly wage: $39.37

– Total employment: 7,330 people (1.18 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#48. Pipelayers

– Median annual wage: $82,090

– Median hourly wage: $39.47

– Total employment: 500 people (0.08 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#47. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines

– Median annual wage: $82,640

– Median hourly wage: $39.73

– Total employment: 7,900 people (1.27 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#46. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door

– Median annual wage: $82,840

– Median hourly wage: $39.83

– Total employment: 930 people (0.15 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#45. Lighting technicians

– Median annual wage: $83,200

– Median hourly wage: $40.00

– Total employment: 2,440 people (0.39 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#44. Rail-track laying and maintenance equipment operators

– Median annual wage: $84,000

– Median hourly wage: $40.39

– Total employment: 60 people (0.01 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#43. Millwrights

– Median annual wage: $84,010

– Median hourly wage: $40.39

– Total employment: 730 people (0.12 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#42. Brokerage clerks

– Median annual wage: $84,290

– Median hourly wage: $40.52

– Total employment: Not available

#41. Aircraft mechanics and service technicians

– Median annual wage: $85,550

– Median hourly wage: $41.13

– Total employment: 4,860 people (0.79 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#40. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

– Median annual wage: $89,730

– Median hourly wage: $43.14

– Total employment: 7,470 people (1.2 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#39. Telecommunications line installers and repairers

– Median annual wage: $89,790

– Median hourly wage: $43.17

– Total employment: 3,340 people (0.54 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#38. First-line supervisors of protective service workers, all other

– Median annual wage: $89,980

– Median hourly wage: $43.26

– Total employment: 740 people (0.12 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#37. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

– Median annual wage: $92,100

– Median hourly wage: $44.28

– Total employment: 17,390 people (2.81 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#36. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators

– Median annual wage: $93,220

– Median hourly wage: $44.82

– Total employment: 8,430 people (1.36 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#35. Explosives workers, ordnance handling experts, and blasters

– Median annual wage: $94,240

– Median hourly wage: $45.31

– Total employment: 60 people (0.01 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#34. Riggers

– Median annual wage: $94,540

– Median hourly wage: $45.45

– Total employment: 1,800 people (0.29 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#33. Fire inspectors and investigators

– Median annual wage: $95,510

– Median hourly wage: $45.92

– Total employment: 250 people (0.04 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#32. Avionics technicians

– Median annual wage: $95,990

– Median hourly wage: $46.15

– Total employment: 460 people (0.07 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#31. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

– Median annual wage: $97,730

– Median hourly wage: $46.98

– Total employment: 19,320 people (3.12 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#30. Media and communication workers, all other

– Median annual wage: $97,980

– Median hourly wage: $47.10

– Total employment: 7,570 people (1.22 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#29. Firefighters

– Median annual wage: $99,210

– Median hourly wage: $47.70

– Total employment: 7,200 people (1.16 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#28. Forest fire inspectors and prevention specialists

– Median annual wage: $99,600

– Median hourly wage: $47.89

– Total employment: 60 people (0.01 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#27. Transportation inspectors

– Median annual wage: $100,440

– Median hourly wage: $48.29

– Total employment: Not available

#26. Farmers, ranchers, and other agricultural managers

– Median annual wage: $101,090

– Median hourly wage: $48.60

– Total employment: 100 people (0.02 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#25. Costume attendants

– Median annual wage: $101,860

– Median hourly wage: $48.97

– Total employment: 1,290 people (0.21 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#24. Construction and building inspectors

– Median annual wage: $103,480

– Median hourly wage: $49.75

– Total employment: 3,730 people (0.6 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#23. Pile driver operators

– Median annual wage: $103,790

– Median hourly wage: $49.90

– Total employment: 260 people (0.04 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#22. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

– Median annual wage: $104,600

– Median hourly wage: $50.29

– Total employment: 11,660 people (1.88 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#21. Power distributors and dispatchers

– Median annual wage: $105,200

– Median hourly wage: $50.58

– Total employment: 330 people (0.05 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#20. Wind turbine service technicians

– Median annual wage: $105,370

– Median hourly wage: $50.66

– Total employment: 60 people (0.01 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#19. Power plant operators

– Median annual wage: $106,030

– Median hourly wage: $50.98

– Total employment: 450 people (0.07 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#18. Petroleum pump system operators, refinery operators, and gaugers

– Median annual wage: $107,270

– Median hourly wage: $51.57

– Total employment: 1,770 people (0.29 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#17. Boilermakers

– Median annual wage: $107,600

– Median hourly wage: $51.73

– Total employment: 400 people (0.06 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#16. Postmasters and mail superintendents

– Median annual wage: $108,240

– Median hourly wage: $52.04

– Total employment: 130 people (0.02 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#15. Insulation workers, mechanical

– Median annual wage: $109,360

– Median hourly wage: $52.58

– Total employment: 320 people (0.05 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#14. Electrical and electronics repairers, powerhouse, substation, and relay

– Median annual wage: $110,140

– Median hourly wage: $52.95

– Total employment: 590 people (0.1 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#13. Ship engineers

– Median annual wage: $113,440

– Median hourly wage: $54.54

– Total employment: Not available

#12. Police and sheriff’s patrol officers

– Median annual wage: $115,630

– Median hourly wage: $55.59

– Total employment: 24,310 people (3.92 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#11. Motion picture projectionists

– Median annual wage: $119,090

– Median hourly wage: $57.25

– Total employment: 120 people (0.02 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#10. Gambling managers

– Median annual wage: $119,310

– Median hourly wage: $57.36

– Total employment: 70 people (0.01 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#9. First-line supervisors of correctional officers

– Median annual wage: $123,670

– Median hourly wage: $59.46

– Total employment: 240 people (0.04 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#8. Gas plant operators

– Median annual wage: $124,100

– Median hourly wage: $59.66

– Total employment: 190 people (0.03 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#7. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

– Median annual wage: $127,810

– Median hourly wage: $61.45

– Total employment: 2,840 people (0.46 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#6. Detectives and criminal investigators

– Median annual wage: $127,980

– Median hourly wage: $61.53

– Total employment: 3,070 people (0.49 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#5. Makeup artists, theatrical and performance

– Median annual wage: $132,900

– Median hourly wage: $63.89

– Total employment: Not available

#4. Elevator and escalator installers and repairers

– Median annual wage: $136,920

– Median hourly wage: $65.83

– Total employment: 1,400 people (0.23 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#3. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

– Median annual wage: $169,590

– Median hourly wage: $81.53

– Total employment: 4,800 people (0.77 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#2. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers

– Median annual wage: $171,390

– Median hourly wage: $82.40

– Total employment: 2,220 people (0.36 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#1. Commercial pilots

– Median annual wage: $177,300

– Median hourly wage: Not available

– Total employment: 2,110 people (0.34 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

