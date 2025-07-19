A beautiful Sunday ahead, July 20th forecast

Beautiful weather continues to linger across the region with the only wrinkle being some Monsoonal moisture flirting around the edges of Southerrn California. Look for more fog and low clouds through the evening and in to early Sunday. Temperatures for Sunday should mirror what we have been seeing with all areas near seasonal norms. This means 60's and 70's near the coast with 80's and 90's inland. Fog should clear for most of the coastline, but some beaches could see some lingering clouds through the afternoon.

Looking ahead, our weather story should stay fairly quiet and seasonal with the usual routine of late night and early morning fog giving way to hazy sunshine. Temperatures will hover in the 60's and 70's for the coast and 80's and 90's inland. The marine layer will be a bit deeper for the early and middle of next week as a couple of weak cold fronts approach the West Coast. If enough northerly wind kicks in to gear, the fog could be lighter and more disrupted by drier air coming off the land. However, we are fairly confident that there will be more of a westerly push and that means moist ocean air and more fog. Either way, we should see pretty benign and mostly seasonal conditions. High pressure is then expected to strengthen just enough by the second half of the work week bringing a slight up tick in sunshine and temperatures as we head toward next weekend.