Stephen Colbert had big shoes to fill in late night. He blazed his own trail

(CNN) — When it was announced in 2014 that Stephen Colbert would succeed David Letterman as host of the CBS “Late Show,” reaction was mixed.

Letterman, who retired after helming the talk show for 22 years, had a loyal audience. At that point, Colbert was best known for playing a satirical version of himself on Comedy Central’s “The Colbert Report.”

Some wondered whether Colbert’s mix of topical news and political humor would be embraced by Letterman’s audience and how he might fare competing against the established late night hosts at the time, Conan O’Brien, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel.

“I don’t know what anybody else is going to do. Conan, Jimmy and Jimmy — sincerely, we’re friends. So it’s better for me not to think about that,” Colbert told the New York Times in 2015. “I can only do what I do.”

What Colbert did – after a bumpy start – was take “The Late Show” to the top spot in broadcast TV late-night ratings by 2017, where it’s remained for eight years.

On Thursday, it was announced “The Late Show” will cease production next May. CBS cited financial pressures as the reason for the cancelation, though some have speculated about the timing amid a pending sale of Paramount and two weeks after a legal settlement between President Donald Trump and CBS News.

Colbert has been a pointed critic of Trump. The host’s mix of candor, patriotism and sincerity, along with his ability to mine humor in current events, however, has been credited for fueling the show’s success.

Colbert’s relative popularity in a genre that has seen audiences tuning out has some scratching their heads about CBS ending the program.

It has also stoked some ire.

“Love you, Stephen,” Jimmy Kimmel, who hosts ABC’s late night show “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” wrote in an Instagram Story. “F**K you and all your Sheldons, CBS.”

“Sheldon” is a character on the hit CBS comedy “The Big Bang Theory,” which has spurred several spinoffs.

The other Jimmy in late night, Jimmy Fallon, also commented saying in a statement on social media that he was “just as shocked as everyone>”

“Stephen is one of the sharpest, funniest hosts to ever do it,” Fallon wrote. “I really thought I’d ride this out with him for years to come.”

Another talk show host, Bravo’s Andy Cohen, told Deadline “it’s a sad day for late-night television.”

“I think Stephen Colbert is a singular talent,” Cohen said. “I can’t believe CBS is turning out the lights at 11:30 after the local news. Just completely turning out the lights. I’m stunned.”

Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren took to social media to raise concerns.

“CBS canceled Colbert’s show just THREE DAYS after Colbert called out CBS parent company Paramount for its $16M settlement with Trump — a deal that looks like bribery,” Warren wrote Thursday on X. “America deserves to know if his show was canceled for political reasons.”

When Colbert informed viewers on Thursday about his show coming to an end, the studio audience booed.

“I share your feelings,” Colbert replied. “I do want to say the folks at CBS have been great partners. I’m so grateful for the Tiffany Network for giving me this chair and this beautiful theater to call home.”

He went on to express his gratitude to the viewers who have watched the show for ten seasons and the approximately 200 staff members who work on the program.

“It is a fantastic job,” Colbert said of hosting “The Late Show.” “I wish somebody else was getting it.”

