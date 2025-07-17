David Brom, convicted of killing his family in 1988, to be released from prison at end of month

By WCCO Staff

ROCHESTER, Minnesota (WCCO) — A Rochester, Minnesota, man convicted of killing four family members with an axe will soon be released from prison.

David Brom is scheduled to be released to a Twin Cities halfway house on July 29.

He served more than 35 years for the 1988 murders of his parents and two younger siblings. He was 16 at the time.

Brom was sentenced to three life sentences, but became eligible for parole under a Minnesota law passed in 2023 that ended juvenile life without parole sentences.

Current Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson was one of the first responders called to the scene more than 37 years ago. He released a message reacting to the news of Brom’s release.

“I cannot stop what is already in motion, and I, we, as the public, must trust the parole board’s decision and must hope Mr. Brom is ready for this transition in his life,” Togerson said. “I’m very pleased to hear that, but it is still hard for me to accept and forget the sights and smells of what I saw that Thursday evening in 1988.”

Brom will still be under supervision and be subject to GPS monitoring after his release.

Twenty-eight states have banned juvenile life without parole sentences, according to the Campaign for the Fair Sentencing of Youth.

