Tom Holland says ‘Spider-Man 4’ will be a ‘breath of fresh air’ after Covid forced last movie to be shot on sound stages

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — Tom Holland is “over the moon” to soon be slinging webs again as everyone’s favorite neighborhood Spider-Man, but he’s “so excited” about the next sequel for a particular reason.

In a recent interview for “Flip Your Wig,” Holland explained the new film – the fourth in the MCU series, titled “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” – will be a return to form for the franchise after the Covid-19 pandemic hampered the filmmaking team’s abilities with the last entry, 2021’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

“I think we were really restricted with what we could do in the last movie because of Covid. We shot the entire film on stages,” Holland said. “Now we’re really going to lean into that old school filmmaking and shoot in real locations.”

He added that one of those locations will be Glasgow, Scotland, where production will soon be starting.

“We are going to use the streets of Glasgow for this massive set piece that we are putting together,” he teased.

Holland also said that “playing Spider-Man is like hanging out with an old pal,” and that filming the next entry is “going to feel like making ‘Spider-Man 1’ (2017’s ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’) again.”

“It’s been such a long time that I’ve done it that it’s going to feel like a breath of fresh air. I think the fans are going to be over the moon with what we’re putting together.”

While Holland acknowledged that there were some creative challenges in making “No Way Home,” those certainly did not impact the film’s massive box office success – the third film in the franchise ended up grossing $1.9 billion worldwide.

That certainly had to do with the fact that the movie welcomed back the actors who portrayed Peter Parker a.k.a. Spider-Man in the previous two franchises, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” is slated for release in summer 2026.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.