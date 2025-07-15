Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Hot dog meets deep dish in new Chicago-style mashup

By
Published 9:19 am

By Tony Smith

Click here for updates on this story

    CHICAGO (WLS) — Lou Malnati’s and Portillo’s are teaming up to launch a uniquely Chicago creation: the Chicago Dog Deep Dish Pizza. Debuting on National Hot Dog Day, the limited-time pizza combines Lou’s buttery deep-dish crust with Portillo’s classic hot dog ingredients, including mustard, relish, pickles and sport peppers.

It’s available starting Wednesday at Lou Malnati’s full-service restaurants in the Chicagoland, only in a small size for dine-in, carryout or delivery.

The two brands say the collab celebrates Chicago’s iconic food culture with a bold new twist.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content