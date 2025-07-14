5 things to know for July 14: Immigration, Gaza, Epstein files, Kentucky shooting, Texas flooding

By Jade Walker, CNN

A fast-moving wildfire destroyed 50 to 80 structures on the Grand Canyon’s North Rim, including the historic Grand Canyon Lodge. The blaze, which was started by lightning 10 days ago, rapidly grew to 7.8 square miles due to hot temperatures, low humidity and strong wind gusts, fire officials said. According to park officials, the North Rim will remain closed for the rest of the season.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ Immigration

Florida lawmakers who took a limited tour of the immigration detention center located deep in the Everglades described the conditions as “inhumane.” Dozens of detainees are housed in each cell where they experience sweltering heat, bug infestations, meager meals and a lack of privacy, they said. Although the lawmakers were barred from viewing the medical facilities or meeting any of the detainees, many could be heard crying out for freedom. “They are essentially packed into cages, wall-to-wall humans, 32 detainees per cage,” said Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, who represents Florida’s 25th Congressional District. She also said each cage contained three small toilets with attached sinks, which detainees used for drinking water and to brush their teeth. About 900 people are currently detained in the center, which has been dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz.” Republicans have touted it as a “low-cost” facility fortified by Mother Nature.

2️⃣ Gaza

A group of children collecting water in central Gaza died in an Israeli airstrike on Sunday, health officials said. According to the Al-Awda Hospital, the attack killed six children and four others at a water distribution point. The Israeli military acknowledged that an airstrike targeting an “Islamic Jihad terrorist” had gone wrong, and that the “munition fell dozens of meters from the target.” The incident is under review. Also on Sunday, 12 people were killed and dozens injured when an Israeli airstrike targeted a crowded junction in central Gaza, according to the Director of Al-Shifa Medical Complex. Sam Rose, acting director of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, said Palestinians in Gaza are forced to make “impossible choices” between starvation or risking death to secure much-needed aid. “Conditions on the ground are worse than they’ve ever been,” he said.

3️⃣ Epstein files

Over the weekend, President Donald Trump expressed his frustration with many of the MAGA faithful for their response to the Justice Department’s claims about Jeffrey Epstein. A recently released DOJ memo said the disgraced financier and accused sex offender was not murdered, nor did he leave a client list. The memo contradicted some of the conspiracy theories that were previously pushed by Trump and his top lieutenants. Some of the president’s biggest supporters, including far-right activist Laura Loomer and former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, have blamed Attorney General Pam Bondi’s handling of the case, but Trump took issue with that on Sunday. “What’s going on with my ‘boys’ and, in some cases, ‘gals?’ They’re all going after Attorney General Pam Bondi, who is doing a FANTASTIC JOB! We’re on one Team, MAGA, and I don’t like what’s happening,” he wrote on his social media site.

4️⃣ Kentucky shooting

A shooting spree left 2 people dead and 3 injured in Lexington, Kentucky, on Sunday. The suspect, whose name has not yet been released, allegedly shot a state trooper during a traffic stop near the city’s airport, then fled the scene and carjacked another vehicle. He then drove to the Richmond Road Baptist Church about 15 minutes away and opened fire on people there. Two women, ages 34 and 72, were killed in the church shooting. Two men were injured; one is in critical condition and the other is stable. The wounded trooper is also in stable condition. Three responding officers shot the suspect, who was declared dead at the scene.

5️⃣ Texas flooding

Just 10 days after catastrophic flash floods swept through central Texas, a band of slow-moving thunderstorms is bringing more heavy rain to the region. While the most significant rain occurred on Sunday morning, the chance of thunderstorms — as well as the potential for rapid river rises and more flash flooding — continues into today. Over the weekend, the state conducted water rescues in San Saba, Lampasas and Schleicher counties, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said. Some areas of San Saba County were under a mandatory evacuation order due to rainfall in the area. Further south in Kerr County, where 106 people died and at least 140 others are still missing following the July 4 disaster, a flood watch remains in effect until 9 a.m. local time today.

GET ‘5 THINGS’ IN YOUR INBOX

If your day doesn’t start until you’re up to speed on the latest headlines, then let us introduce you to your new favorite morning fix. Sign up here for the ‘5 Things’ newsletter.

Breakfast browse

Wimbledon champs crowned

Tennis star Iga Świątek dominated her singles final against American Amanda Anisimova over the weekend. In the men’s division, world No. 1 Jannik Sinner won his first Wimbledon title against two-time reigning champ Carlos Alcaraz.

Guilty pleasure gatherings

“Love Island USA” is hugely popular, especially with Gen Z. But many fans aren’t just watching the reality TV show. They’re showing up for each other.

Craving some ‘SWAG’?

Justin Bieber surprised fans by dropping his first new studio album in four years.

Retire at 83? Nah!

Former Beatle Paul McCartney plans to go back on tour this September

Man’s best (super)friend

Did you catch the new “Superman” movie over the weekend? If so, you may enjoy reading more about that furry scene stealer, Krypto.

Big number

$122,571

That’s how high Bitcoin reached in early trading today. It’s the first time the cryptocurrency has crossed the $120,000 level..

Quotable

Weather

🌤️ Check your local forecast to see what you can expect.

And finally…

▶️ ‘Can’t beat the view’

Astronauts Nichole Ayers and Anne McClain reveal what life is like aboard the International Space Station.

Today’s edition of 5 Things AM was edited and produced by CNN’s Andrew Torgan.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.