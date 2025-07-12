Father of woman who died in Brookline police custody demands answers, “rather suspicious”

By Cheryl Fiandaca

BOSTON (WBZ) — The father of a 40-year-old woman who died in Brookline police custody says investigators are treating her death as a homicide and is demanding answers.

The radio broadcasts calling for paramedics reported a female patient was unconscious in a cell at the Brookline Police Department. When EMS arrived on July 5 at 2:30 in the afternoon, paramedics found Sarah Jane Hubauer with just a very slight pulse. Unable to revive her with an AED, Sarah died.

Her father Shawn says it’s been like a bad dream. He only found out that his daughter was dead after getting a call from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center asking him to identify her body.

Police said it was crime scene Shawn tells the I-Team, when he got to the hospital he was met by a doctor. “There were two Brookline police officers there and they told me that I couldn’t touch her, that it was a crime scene,” Shawn said. “I knew within seconds it was my daughter. It was the worst thing I’ve ever done in my life.”

Shawn says the officers didn’t say what happened or that Sarah had been arrested. “I had no idea she was even in police custody,” Shawn said. “No one told me anything. I had to learn about it from the media.”

The 40-year-old was a mom of three. Her dad says she had an infectious laugh and a big heart. She also struggled over the years with substance use disorder. Shawn says Sarah was allegedly picked up for larceny at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Twelve hours later she was dead.

“The disease of addiction is just insidious, what it can do. But I don’t think that’s what killed her directly,” Shawn said. “How could she be in custody for 12 hours and no one noticed anything?”

Brookline police policy requires anyone under arrest to be searched before putting them in a cell. The holding areas are under video surveillance and an officer must check on people in custody every 30 minutes.

“I need answers” Shawn says he has not seen any of the video. “Let’s say rather suspicious at this point that something else is going on here. I hope not, but I don’t have a clear picture,” Shawn said. “I need answers. What the hell happened under their care under their custody. She should not be dead… It’s just very sad.”

The Medical Examiner has not yet determined the cause of death and is awaiting toxicology reports.

The Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office told the I-Team it was an active and ongoing investigation. Brookline police say an internal review is underway for any policy violations. Sarah’s funeral is scheduled for Thursday.

