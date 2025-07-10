Daytime Emmy Award nominees revealed

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) has announced the nominees for the 52nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards.

Several new categories were added, including outstanding culinary cultural series, outstanding emerging talent in a daytime drama series and outstanding regional content in a daytime genre.

“We’re excited to recognize the exceptional individuals and teams who make daytime television great every year and in some cases, every day,” Adam Sharp, president and chief executive officer of NATAS, said in a statement. “As the daytime landscape continues to expand, we’re excited to introduce new categories to recognize the boundary-pushing work being done, and we’re enthusiastic to convene with and celebrate the whole Daytime community in one ceremony.”

The ceremony is set to take place on October 17 in Pasadena, California.

The nominees in several top categories can be found below. Visit the Daytime Emmys site for the full list.

Outstanding Daytime Drama Series

Days of our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress

Sharon Case as Sharon Newman, “The Young and the Restless”

Eileen Davidson as Ashley Abbott, “The Young and the Restless”

Melissa Claire Egan as Chelsea Lawson, “The Young and the Restless”

Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis, “General Hospital”

Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers, “The Young and the Restless”

Laura Wright as Carly Spencer, “General Hospital”

Outstanding Lead Performance

in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor

Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott, “The Young and the Restless”

Eric Martsolf as Brady Black, “Days of our Lives”

Greg Rikaart as Leo Stark, “Days of our Lives”

Paul Telfer as Xander Kiriakis, “Days of our Lives”

Dominic Zamprogna as Dante Falconeri, “General Hospital”

Outstanding Daytime Talk Series

“The Drew Barrymore Show”

“The Jennifer Hudson Show”

“The Kelly Clarkson Show”

“Live with Kelly and Mark”

“The View”

