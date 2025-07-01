Skip to Content
Virginia mom struggles to obtain headstone for son after six-year battle

By Danielle Saitta

    CHESAPEAKE, Virginia (WTKR) — In Roosevelt Memorial Park, thousands of headstones symbolize love and remembrance. However, one mother’s six-year quest to secure a headstone for her son has turned into a prolonged ordeal.

Addie Brunson’s son, Montrell, faced a difficult life, suffering a heart attack at age 14 that left him brain-damaged. He lived for 11 years in this condition before passing away in 2019.

Since then, Brunson has encountered numerous challenges in obtaining a lasting memorial for her son.

Brunson reports having made approximately seven payments to the cemetery, totaling around $5,000, with the original headstone priced at $4,463.

Despite her efforts, when she visited the cemetery, she discovered that the small marker placed for Montrell in 2020 was no longer there.

Efforts to obtain a refund have also been frustrating. The cemetery offered her just $156, significantly less than what she had contributed.

After reaching out to the manager of Roosevelt Memorial Park, who requested her account details, Brunson is still waiting for a resolution. She is now seeking legal assistance to help navigate this frustrating situation.

Brunson remains hopeful for the day when her son’s name is finally engraved on a headstone next to her parents in the cemetery.

WTKR is currently waiting for more information regarding this case from Roosevelt Memorial Park.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo.

