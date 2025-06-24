Maryland neighborhood builds community through keychain exchange

By Breana Ross

TOWSON, Maryland (WBAL) — Sometimes it’s the little things in life that bring the most joy. The little keychains inside the keychain exchange box on Brandon Road bring a lot of joy to the Rodgers Forge community.

“I think what’s really unique is that it helps build invisible connections between everyone,” said Katie Thomas, who started the Rodgers Forge Keychain Exchange. “It creates another sense of community.”

Thomas came up with the idea for a keychain exchange after seeing a creator in Portland, Oregon, post the idea on Instagram. She tapped her neighbor Bill Baker to build the box. Then Thomas painted it and stained it. The Rodgers Forge Keychain Exchange was born just a few weeks ago.

“I love having been a part of it. I love that the kids are getting outside and getting something to do,” said Baker.

“I tried to get it out before the school year ended since we are a walking school and the kids walk to school,” said Thomas. “I wanted to make sure that there would be some good foot traffic going by and actually on the way back from school. I saw a little boy probably about 3 years old sprinting down the street with the keychain in his hand. It was just really neat to see the impact it was already having on the neighborhood after just a few days.”

Neighbors leave a keychain of their own in the box, or they can leave a trinket for Thomas to turn into a keychain.

“It’s really neat to see what the kids think is kind of a unique treasure to upcycle and exchange and take off their bag and put in there,” said Thomas.

Then they can pick a new keychain to take with them. There’s a wide variety of unique keychains to choose from.

“We got this really fun Pop-It one, and then the McDonald’s Croc from a Happy Meal,” said Thomas.

The keychain exchange is about much more than exchanging keychains because sometimes little things can make a big difference.

“That’s what I hope it does, is that it sparks a little bit of joy and excitement to just bring to everybody and brighten their day,” said Thomas.

Thomas says she’s helping neighbors in Hampden start their own keychain exchange.

