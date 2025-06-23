MGK makes rare appearance with teen daughter for whom he is a ‘cheerleader’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — The artist formerly known as Machine Gun Kelly is a fan of one of his biggest fans.

MGK was introduced by his 15-year-old daughter, Casie, for his performance Saturday at the 2025 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. The pair made a rare appearance together before that on the red carpet, where the teen talked about her dad’s support.

“[He] definitely gives a lot of advice,” she told People magazine. “He’s more like a hype man, though.”

“Yeah, I’m a cheerleader,” MGK chimed in.

The actor/musical artist shares the teen with his ex Emma Cannon. He spoke with ABC 7 about what fatherhood means to him.

“It opened up the side of myself that I needed to stay alive to this point,” he said during his daddy/daughter date with Casie for the awards show. “Without her, it’s an easy decline, you know?”

MGK recently welcomed his second daughter, Saga Blade Fox-Baker, with actress Megan Fox.

The baby’s eldest sister is pleased with her arrival.

“I think she’s just a good addition to the family,” Casie told the outlet. “Now we have two girls in the family, I have another sibling, it’s cute.”

She introduced her dad’s performance of his new single, “Cliché.

