Come Get That Money: HCC Launches Full-Ride Nursing Scholarships to Help LVN’s Level Up — Fast!

By Francis Page, Jr.

Click here for updates on this story

June 20, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — If you’re a Licensed Vocational Nurse (LVN) and dreaming of trading scrubs for RN stripes, now’s the time to come get that money! Houston Community College’s Coleman College for Health Sciences is rolling out a career-elevating opportunity that doesn’t just talk the talk—it puts scholarship dollars where your dreams are.

🚨 What’s the Deal?

HCC is offering full scholarships for the first 40 students accepted into its brand-new LVN to ADN (Associate Degree in Nursing) transition program, launching Fall 2025—pending final approval from the Texas Board of Nursing. That’s right: tuition, fees, and related program costs all covered. It’s a golden ticket for LVNs who are ready to boost their credentials, salaries, and community impact without going into debt.

“This is a valuable opportunity for LVNs seeking to elevate their career to the next level,” said Dr. Lutricia Harrison, President of HCC Coleman College for Health Sciences. “They will receive the education and training they need to become registered nurses—and a nursing scholarship to help get them there.”

🩺 Why It Matters

Texas is short on nurses. Period. With just 826 nurses per 100,000 people—well below the national average—there’s an urgent need for professionals who are ready to step up. That’s where you come in.

This accelerated, three-semester program is tailored to help LVNs fast-track their path to becoming Registered Nurses (RNs), with the first cohort graduating by August 2026. Not only will you gain the knowledge and skills to pass the licensure exam, but you’ll also enter a workforce desperate for your talents.

“This program makes it possible for hardworking nurses to advance their careers faster and with less financial burden,” said HCC Dean of Nursing Dr. Nicole Townsend. “It’s about achieving goals and making a bigger impact.”

💸 The Payoff

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median salary for an RN in Texas is $77,450—$17,300 more than the average LVN. That’s not just a raise—it’s a life upgrade.

“Not only will this program help fill critical RN shortages,” Dr. Townsend added, “it will help LVNs step into positions of greater leadership, responsibility, and pay.”

🎯 A Community Mission

The demand for nurses in Texas and across the country is climbing fast, especially with aging populations and rising rates of chronic illness. HCC is stepping up as a pipeline for professional talent that keeps Houston’s world-renowned healthcare sector thriving.

“We’re committed to solving the nurse shortage while creating life-changing pathways for aspiring professionals,” said HCC Chancellor Dr. Margaret Ford Fisher.

🌟 How to Apply Applications are open now for Fall 2025! Visit 👉 hccs.edu/LVN-ADN 📞 Questions? Call 713-718-7336 or 713-718-6231.

🧬 About HCC Coleman College Located in the Texas Medical Center, HCC Coleman College is Houston’s hub for health sciences education. It offers over 20 specialized certificate and associate programs, plus a bachelor’s degree pathway.

Learn more at hccs.edu/Coleman.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Jo-Carolyn Goodeeditorial@stylemagazine.com7133205611