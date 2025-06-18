Yarn Graffiti Gang beautifying Martindale-Brightwood Neighborhood with tree art

By Jessica Gruenling

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — On Tuesday afternoon, Linda Belton, or Ms. Linda as she is known, is sitting outside the Harrison Center.

“I’m making hanging wisteria flowers,” said Belton.

She’s working on a new crocheting project. It’s something she spends hours on during the week.

“About 60,” she clarified.

What began as a hobby turned into a business for Ms. Linda. Then it bloomed into an art career. Her first pop-up installation is on trees outside the Harrison Center. She calls them “tree sweaters.”

Belton tells WRTV she never thought her hobby would turn into an operation of this magnitude.

“More than I ever expected, and I’m enlisting other people to help me grow it,” said Belton.

Local leaders have taken notice of Belton’s gift, including Joanna Taft, executive director of the Harrison Center.

“We wanted to invite her to new opportunities. We are working with Martindale-Brightwood Neighborhood on a quality of life plan, and they have a goal for more art, more public art,” said Taft.

And a partnership blossomed.

“I was kidding around with Joanna and telling her I need a gang of people to help me do this crocheting, and we just thought about it,” said Belton.

They came up with the Yarn Graffiti Gang. The growing group that now meets weekly is wrapping the trees with Ms. Linda’s creations.

“We discuss different projects we would like to do to brighten and uplift the community,” said Belton.

For Ms. Linda, this is special because she’s lived in the neighborhood for more than 50 years.

“It gives me a chance to be creative and see beauty and see other people enjoy the creations that I make, and everyone is happy,” said Belton.

Her installation will be up for the 24th annual Bloombox Festival. It’s a free music and art festival at the Harrison Center being held on Saturday, June 21.

