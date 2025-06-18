New A.I. tool helps Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network relieve heavy burden of baby season

GOLETA, Calif.— Right now, there are dozens of songbirds in their care, and it’s a lot of work.



“Baby birds are fed every 20 to 30 minutes. Some mammals are fed every 2 to 3 hours. We have to just make sure that they're being weighed and eating enough,” said Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network Executive Director Ariana Katovich.



So far this year, the Wildlife Care Network has rescued close to 2000 animals. Currently, they have close to 300 animals in their care.



“The biggest challenge of baby season is that there are not enough hours in the day sometimes to to just keep up with the laundry, the dishes, the feedings,” said Katovich.



Most of these animals come in when community members find them in distress and call the network for help.



But when the lines are busy and booked, the network’s new wildlife help bot is available.



It's pulling data from a document from the network itself so that it’s not searching the wider internet for solutions.



“Thing that is so tricky about wildlife is that there are so many different species, right? And so what's normal for a crow might not be normal for a hummingbird. And so to be able to have a tool that knows the difference and that can help members of the public sort that out is a really important first step,” said Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network Executive Director Ariana Katovich.

“A lot of people will try to rescue birds and they don't necessarily need help. They're fledging and they're on the ground, but the parents are nearby, you know what I mean? And so if you check the website or the chat box, do you know what to do instead of, you know, rescuing animals that don't need it yet? “ said Kelley Giffen, who lives in Goleta.

Since it's recent launch, The Wildlife Care Network says its chat bot has been used every day.