Virginia will elect its first female governor this fall. Neither candidate is talking much about it

(CNN) — This fall’s gubernatorial race in Virginia will make history no matter who wins: Either Democrat Abigail Spanberger or Republican Winsome Earle-Sears will become the state’s first elected female governor.

For now, that seems to be an afterthought.

Spanberger and Earle-Sears, who are each unopposed in Tuesday’s primaries ahead of a November matchup, have little apparent appetite to dwell on gender. Both of their campaigns would rather focus on Virginians’ concerns about tariffs and federal job cuts, as well as how the next governor can make the state more affordable.

But gender is a factor both candidates will navigate in a country that has elected just 51 female state governors in its history. The race could serve as a model for female candidates of both parties, particularly on the Democratic side after former Vice President Kamala Harris’ loss to President Donald Trump eight years after he defeated former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

“There’s still stereotypes,” said Mary Sue Terry, a Democratic former state attorney general who unsuccessfully ran for Virginia governor in 1993.

Women “are perceived as being very diligent and having character, but they’re not always perceived as being strong and taking on the big boys, so to speak,” she said.

Spanberger campaigns on reducing costs

One recent sweltering afternoon in Norfolk, Spanberger delivered her case: Lowering costs is a challenge she’s prepared to face head-on. She was surrounded by local elected officials and a homeowner whose home was recently outfitted with solar panels through a utility funded assistance program. The former congresswoman and CIA officer pledged to keep trying to lower energy costs.

“Virginians are hurting because the bills are just so high and she has a real plan for that,” said Gwendolyn Bailey, the 69-year-old homeowner.

Asked how she felt about two women vying to be the state’s next governor, Bailey said she was glad to see people recognize women have voices that deserve to be heard. But she says she’s more worried about her neighbors being able to qualify for the same type of efficiency programs she did.

Spanberger spoke to CNN after her event about how gender could factor into the election.

“What I hear from voters is we would be so excited to have you be our first woman governor,” she said with a laugh.

She went on to describe parents who bring their children to events with excitement.

“Certainly, when I’m out campaigning and spending time across Virginia, I know it is on the mind of some Virginians,” she said.

“Ultimately, when I’m elected governor, my focus is going to be on governing. My focus is going to be on delivering on the promises and work that I set out to do when I began my campaign,” she added.

Terry, the former gubernatorial nominee, is an enthusiastic supporter of Spanberger.

“It’s not so important to me to elect a woman governor as it is to elect the right woman governor,” she said.

Earle-Sears notes she’s already broken barriers

Four years ago, Earle-Sears made history when the retired Marine was elected the state’s first female lieutenant governor, 20 years after defeating a longtime Democratic incumbent in a bid for a seat in Virginia’s House of Delegates. Her campaign website notes she is the first Black woman to be elected statewide in Virginia.

Earle-Sears has not been as visible on the trail as Spanberger. She spoke to CNN in a phone interview as she was traveling from Norfolk to Portsmouth for unannounced campaign stops.

“People are looking, I think, past the fact of my skin color, even my gender. It means that they want to hear a message,” she said. “So, I’m not really focused on the historic aspect. It’s wonderful. It’s good. But what are your policies? How will your policies help my family?”

Core to Earle-Sears’ campaign strategy is her record with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who drew national attention four years ago by beating Democrat Terry McAuliffe and positioned himself as pro-business and anti-regulation.

Earle-Sears is also attuned to cost of living concerns. In a video posted last week, she stood outside of her own vehicle and pledged to nix the state’s 4.15% tax on auto sales.

“If you elect me for governor, we are going to tear up that car tax,” she says in the video before ripping up a piece of paper to symbolize it.

“I haven’t stopped campaigning since 2021,” she told CNN, adding that she felt the race was competitive despite Virginia’s shift to the left over the last few decades.

18 states have never elected a female governor

Georgetown professor Michele Swers, who studies women in politics, says female candidates have an easier time running for legislature than governor partly due to implicit beliefs rooted in gender.

“The job of a legislator is to be collaborative, and that sort of plays into people’s views about women,” Swers said in an interview.

According to the Center for American Women in Politics at Rutgers University, there are currently 12 female governors across the country, eight Democrats and four Republicans. Eighteen states have never elected a woman to the governorship, including Virginia.

Kelly Dittmar, the center’s director of research, says gender alone isn’t a significant enough motivator for most voters. It’s instead outside groups that tend to center identity to drum up interest and donations.

“The women themselves are very unlikely to use their gender solely as they’re making history as part of their campaign strategy, because it’s not something we’ve seen move voters in significant ways when it comes to who they’re going to vote for or even voter turnout,” said Dittmar.

Being a female candidate doesn’t necessarily mean talking about being a woman all the time but there are lived experiences, like being mothers, that will show up in important ways. Their life experiences themselves are gendered and will inevitably factor into their candidacy.

“One is not to overlook the ways in which their gender might be absolutely playing a role in their campaigns and their messaging without them having to explicitly talk about making history,” said Dittmar.

Republican strategist Amanda Iovino noted Democrats are still reeling from a 2024 presidential election loss in which Trump campaigned to men by going on male-dominated podcasts or appearing at mixed-martial arts and other sporting events. Trump often made hypermasculine appeals, talking about toughness and at times questioning Harris’ racial identity or making jokes that critics saw as gendered.

“For (Earle-Sears), a Republican primary electorate is also never really looking to vote for a woman for the sake of voting for a woman; they want to see strength and issue positions,” said Iovino, before acknowledging that some voters still haven’t fully wrapped their arms around women in executive leadership.

Former Virginia Gov. Douglas Wilder, the first Black person to ever be elected governor in the U.S., says that qualifications, not identity, are key to success in leadership.

While racism and sexism persist, legal barriers in seeking public office do not, argues the now 94-year-old.

“I think if you make your case with the people of Virginia or people anywhere you go, that is the guiding light,” he said. “People are not interested in your color, your gender or your party. If you make your case, you stand as much chance of getting elected as anyone else.”

