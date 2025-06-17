Ariana Grande shares that her grandmother Marjorie ‘Nonna’ Grande has died

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Ariana Grande announced Tuesday that her grandmother Marjorie Grande, known to the singer’s many fans as Nonna, has died. She was 99.

The “Yes, And” singer shared the news on her Instagram Stories, writing in a family statement that “we are devastated to share that the beloved matriarch of our family has passed away.”

“Marjorie (Nonna) Grande passed peacefully in her home and was surrounded by her family and loved ones for every moment of her last few weeks,” the statement read. “We thank you for your love, support and for respecting our privacy as we grieve and celebrate her beautiful, extraordinary life.”

Ariana Grande’s mother Joan also shared the statement on social media. CNN has reached out to Ariana Grande for further comment.

Marjorie Grande was the Grammy-winner’s maternal grandmother. Frankie Grande, Ariana’s brother, also posted a tribute, writing on his Instagram page Tuesday, “I love you endlessly, my sweet Nonna.”

“I miss you more than words can hold. My heart is shattered, but I feel you watching over me, already so proud of everything I’ve done and all that is about to come,” he added. “Thank you for every moment, every lesson, every hug, every belly laugh.”

Marjorie Grande’s husband Frank, a veteran whom she met when she was 11 years old, according to a YouTube video posted to Ariana Grande’s account, died in 2014 at age 90.

“My grandparents were just such incredible human beings,” Ariana Grande said on “The Drew Barrymore Show” last year.

Ariana Grande was known to share a close relationship with her grandmother, who accompanied her to several public events over the years and even appeared on a song from the singer’s 2024 album “Eternal Sunshine.”

In March 2024, Grande’s Nonna made history when she became the most-senior artist ever to appear on the Billboard Hot 100 at age 98, according to the music charting site. Marjorie Grande was cited on “Ordinary Things” as a featured artist, a track that debuted on the chart at No. 55.

Ariana Grande also made sure to share the magic of “Wicked” with her Nonna last year when the singer and actress, who stars as Glinda the Good Witch in the “Wicked” movies, made a pit stop in her hometown of Boca Raton to see the movie with her grandma.

“Thrilled to report when the sugar glider had her drum solo nonna exclaimed loudly ‘oh i LOVE that,’” the Grammy-winner wrote on her Instagram page at the time, referring to her musical number “Popular.”

Marjorie Grande, too, took pride in her loving relationship with Ariana Grande, saying in a video message to her granddaughter shown on “The Drew Barrymore Show” last year, “I’m so proud of you.”

“You make me so proud,” Marjorie Grande added. “Your talent is marvelous, I love you with all my heart.”

