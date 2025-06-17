88 children taken into protective custody after child abuse reported at Iowa church camp

By Kelby Wingert

COLUMBUS JUNCTION, Iowa (KCCI) — Nearly 100 children were taken into protective custody from a southeast Iowa church camp last week.

According to the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, reports of child abuse and endangerment were made at the Shekinah Glory Camp of the Kingdom Ministry of Rehabilitation and Recreation. The sheriff’s office says, in collaboration with the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and Columbus Junction Police Department, 88 children were taken into protective custody.

Search warrants were executed at 10431 Q Ave. in Columbus Junction and 1101 5th Ave. in Fredonia on June 12 and 13, officials say. According to the Louisa County property records, both properties are owned by David Cung Nuam, who is listed as a minister on the Kingdom Ministry website.

According to the church’s website, the Shekinah Glory Camp was scheduled for June 8-29 in Columbus Junction.

After being removed from the camp, officials say, the 88 children were taken to the Wapello Methodist Church to meet with child protection workers. The children were then released to their parents or taken into temporary foster care.

On Monday evening, state Rep. Taylor Collins, who represents Louisa County in the Iowa House, said all children involved have been reunited with their families.

The case remains under investigation.

