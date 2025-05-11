Great weather for those celebrating Mothers Day in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif.- It was a busy and beautiful Mother's Day up and down the coast.

Ventura Harbor Cove at the Ventura Harbor was busy through the day. State Street in Santa Barbara were said to be busy as well. Some families and friends got together at the Harbor Cove Cafe in Ventura to celebrate moms and loved ones. They got a chance to enjoy live music under picture perfect weather. Some shared fond memories with their mothers. one person visiting her mom in Ventura talked about all the trips they took together as some of her favorite memories.

"I remember that after my dad died, that I was working at a medical school in North Carolina and every year I would travel to a conference that alternated locations between the United States and Canada," said Lauren Whetstone, who flew into Santa Barbara airport Saturday night. "And so mom would fly and join me in these places. So we went to really cool places like Montreal and Quebec and Nova Scotia. I think one of my favorite things about my mom is that she's always up for anything, any adventure."