Casa de la Raza fighting noise complaints

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Casa de la Raza is facing 7 recent noise complaints.

Casa de le Raza is located on Santa Barbara's Eastside is fighting noise complaints across from some luxury condos.

Casa volunteers said the complaints are coming form a single neighbor who lives across from the rear of the community center on Calle Cesar Chavez..

Longtime volunteer Jacqui Inda said she will have to go to court in July to answer to the misdemeanor complaints.

"We've had numerous complains for anything that has to do with weddings with baptism people are in the middle of their services at 5pm with dinner and we have police officers show up because of the activity inside the building we also have zumba classes interrupted almost on a weekly case," said Inda, " We are feeling that pressure of protecting out community right now and this is the safe space that people come to that is being harassed."

Casa is also known for holding fundraising concerts.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers played on its indoor stage in 1984

The Tempations performed in December.

Concerts are a way to raise funding.

The nonprofits goal is to have an angel donor buy the building so it can continue to be a nonprofit community.

The neighbor listed in the complaints chose not to comment on camera but said his complaints are not politically motivated.

Some supporters of Casa de la Raza don't buy it.

They have seen a political sticker on his vehicle.

Volunteers also believe some of the condo buyers got a discount for being right across from the community center.

Inda and some other volunteers plan to share the issue with the city council on Tuesday.

They have already reached out to their district council member Wendy Santamaria.

