Tariff’s likely to impact prom season

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Many formals are imported and that means they'll be impacted by tariffs.

That is why the Assistance League of Santa Barbara wants students, throughout the area, to take advantage of what they have to offer.

They are busy lending formals to students attending high school proms.

They have plenty of new and gently used formals to choose from.

They're free to borrow.

"I do believe tariffs are going to be impacting formal wear if they have not already, I believe that on the East Coast they are seeing the impact of these tariffs, it generally hits us last," said co-chair Lorraine Pereverziev," but these girls aren't aware that we have dresses over a $1,000 in here and, yeah, they are saving anywhere from a $500 to $1,000 just by coming here."

The Assistance League located off Veronica Springs Rd. has special hours during prom season through early May.

It also accepts donated gowns that are cleaned for free by Ablitts Fine Cleaners.

For more information visit https://www.assistanceleague.org