Status of student loan options on the Central Coast.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Last month, president Trump signed an executive order to dismantle the Department of Education.

The administration has specified that certain core functions will be preserved, such as the funding for low income schools afforded under Title I, Pell grants--one of the most common sources of aid for students at Allan Hancock College--and assistance to children with disabilities.

The $1.6 trillion federal student loan portfolio is in question--the administration says it will be directed to the Small Business Administration.

Simultaneously, DOGE is pushing the Small Business Administration to cut 43% of their workforce, causing many to question who will have the staffing to handle the substantial student loan portfolio.

The administration says they want the states to make decisions at the local level, to determine what's best for their students.

As seniors are graduating from high school in the next couple months, they will also need to know where to turn for financial aid as they venture into the world of college.