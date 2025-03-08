Suspect arrested for robbing occupied Santa Maria home Saturday morning

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Maria Police arrested a 42-year-old man Saturday just before 11:00 a.m. for breaking into and burglarizing a woman's home at the 300 block of E. Dena Street.

The woman called the SMPD, saying her young son was inside the home and unable to exit when she called about the break-in.

Officers surrounded the home and got the child out safely before arresting the suspect who eventually exited the home without incident, according to the SMPD.

The 42-year old Santa Maria man was then booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail on felony charges, detailed the SMPD.