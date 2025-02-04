Skip to Content
Local politicians weigh in on President Trump’s first weeks in office

today at 7:26 pm
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Former State Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson and former Santa Barbara City Councilman Dale Francisco joined Your News Channel for an on-set, primetime segment to share their views on several key topics.

Francisco, a longtime GOP politician, and Jackson, a staunch Democrat, weighed in on border security and immigration and President Trump's crackdown on illegal immigrants and ramped up deportations, nationwide.

