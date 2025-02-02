Students organize weekend rally against immigration enforcement in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif.-Another protest against immigration enforcement took place on Sunday.

Young members of Movimiento Estudiantil Chicano de Aztlán, known as MEChA, organized a peaceful protest in Oxnard's Plaza Park.

Oxnard High School MeChA President Natalie Torres said she believes opponents are using artificial intelligence or AI to generate false flag burning picture at local protests online.

"There is false AI, photos online that have to do with burning the American flag, that is not what we are about," said Torres, " the movement is about Chicano empowerment and spreading the message to make sure that immigrants are treated fairly and are treated as humans, because that is what this movement is about."

The high school senior said she has already been accepted in the University of California school.

Hueneme High School MeChA President Carla Barajas helped spread the word about the demonstration.

"We stand with the immigrant community no matter what, we are all descendents of immigrants, this land was stolen and we are just going to protect the rights of anybody here, if you are an immigrant, a citizen or not, you have rights, and we'd like you to know we stand with you," said Carla Barajas.

Protestors held up signs and lined the streets around the park.

Drivers supporting them honked their horns.

Native Americans also danced around drummers near the center of the park.

Artist, musician and activist Javior Gomez said they are following in the footsteps of former Oxnard resident and labor leader Cesar Chavez.

"He grew up here going to Port Hueneme Beach, fell in love with the ocean, and became a soldier for the United States, in the Navy, " said Gomez, " Oxnard was very dear to him, but also Oxnard is where he started organizing in La Colonia and South Oxnard and North Oxnard where the farm workers were working."

The former teacher said the first strike took place in Oxnard in 1903.

"The Chinese, the Japanese and the Mexicans united against the Oxnard brothers because they were cutting their wages, they were reducing their wages because the Oxnard brothers wanted to become richer and gain more from the sugar beets grown in this area and so the farm workers struck against the them."

He said the struggle continues.

"This is a running theme, a running thought that Cesar Chavez brought about back in the '60s and how true it is to this very day that we can't just relax and except things to be the way they are gonna be," said Gomez," we have to always be vigilant when evil lurks its head in our community and in particular when our country turns its back to the most vulnerable people, the most essential workers in our community and how we have to fight for their rights."

He said the U.S. born children of immigrants have become fearful for their parents safety and they are afraid of seeing their parents arrested for not having papers.

Author, artist and activist Denis O'Leary said some voters are regretting their support for President Donald Trump.

"There are people in our community and across the country that voted to Trump expecting that somehow he was magically going to make things marvelous and within a week this is the result.," said O'Leary, "There has been terrorism coming from the White House and I call it terrorism because he wants people to be terrified and you can see the results."

Some people watching the rally live on social media wrote opposing messages including "Ice Ice Ice Baby!"

But participants did not see counter protests in the area on Sunday afternoon.