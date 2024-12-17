Father and stepmother sent to prison for life in the killing of a 10-year-old girl in England

LONDON (AP) — The father and stepmother of a severely abused 10-year-old girl found dead in her home in England have been sentenced to life in prison for murder. Urfan Sharif, 42, and Beinash Batool, 30, were sentenced Tuesday after being convicted of murder in what prosecutors called a “campaign of abuse.” The girl’s uncle, Faisal Malik, 29, was found guilty of causing or allowing the girl’s death and sentenced to 16 years in prison. The three fled to Pakistan after the girl died and were arrested there and returned to the U.K. Police discovered the girl’s body in a bed in her London home. She had over 70 injuries.

