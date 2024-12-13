Ice Cube’s mind stays on music with other endeavors from BIG3 to NFL partnership keeping him busy

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ice Cube could have chased trends to keep up with today’s rap sound for his latest release, but instead, he stayed loyal to his signature style since the N.W.A. days. The rap icon showcases that gritty West Coast gangsta rap sound on his 11th studio album “Man Down.” The album released last month caters to his longtime listeners who have supported him throughout his nearly four-decade career. He sticks to his streetwise storytelling roots while inserting some West Coast rap party vibes. Ice Cube spoke with The Associated Press about music, his Contract with Black America initiative with the NFL, how his BIG3 basketball league continues to evolve and his thoughts after the U.S. presidential election.

