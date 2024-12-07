Former West Virginia Attorney General Darrell McGraw dies at 88

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Former longtime West Virginia Attorney General Darrell V. McGraw Jr. has died. He was 88. The Democrat served one 12-year term on the state Supreme Court before being elected attorney general in 1992. He was then re-elected four times before losing to Republican Patrick Morrisey in 2012. McGraw’s work included filing lawsuits that sought to fight back against the state’s drug overdose crisis. The West Virginia Democratic Party says McGraw was a tireless advocate for justice, fairness and the people of the state.

