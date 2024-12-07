Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announces $1 billion more in longer-term US weapons support for Ukraine
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announces $1 billion more in longer-term US weapons support for Ukraine.
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announces $1 billion more in longer-term US weapons support for Ukraine.
News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.